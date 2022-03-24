Wind Advisory in Minnesota Issued for Friday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory much of western Minnesota, including Stearns County, for Friday.

The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Northwest winds will be between 25 and 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Scattered snow squalls are also possible which will lead to brief reductions in visibility.