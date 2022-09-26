Win Your Way to Flannel Fest at the Ledge in Waite Park This Weekend
The Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park has had some great performers this year. It's such a unique venue and if you haven't had a chance to check it out, you should make plans for this Saturday, October 1st.
This Saturday is their first ever LEDGEtober Flannel Fest.
Flannel Fest is much like the Oktoberfest celebrations that were going on last weekend, but this time it's in October and it's called Flannel Fest. This includes beer sampling, entertainment, prizes given out and some other events.
According to the Ledge website:
Join us for the 1st Annual LEDGEtober Flannel Fest on Saturday, October 1st, 2022. Ticket includes beer sampling from local craft breweries from 4 pm - 6 pm, games, contests, music, and entertainment by the hilarious Deer Camp The Musical. Prizes given away. Add to your experience by preregistering for our Cornhole Tournament at theledgeamp.com (separate team entry fee).
The tickets are available for purchase at the link above, but you can win a pair! The easiest way to win a pair of tickets to Ledgetober Flannel Fest by downloading the mobile app and messaging in the word FLANNEL! You will be in the running for a pair of tickets to the event this Saturday.
The tickets are normally $30 for admission per person. This is a 21+ event. Doors open at 4pm and it's general admission. According to the forecast, weather looks like it's going to be perfect for the outdoor event. Come on out!
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades