The Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park has had some great performers this year. It's such a unique venue and if you haven't had a chance to check it out, you should make plans for this Saturday, October 1st.

This Saturday is their first ever LEDGEtober Flannel Fest.

Flannel Fest is much like the Oktoberfest celebrations that were going on last weekend, but this time it's in October and it's called Flannel Fest. This includes beer sampling, entertainment, prizes given out and some other events.

According to the Ledge website:

The tickets are available for purchase at the link above, but you can win a pair! The easiest way to win a pair of tickets to Ledgetober Flannel Fest by downloading the mobile app and messaging in the word FLANNEL! You will be in the running for a pair of tickets to the event this Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The tickets are normally $30 for admission per person. This is a 21+ event. Doors open at 4pm and it's general admission. According to the forecast, weather looks like it's going to be perfect for the outdoor event. Come on out!