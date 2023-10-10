Win Money For The Pics You Can’t Stop Taking At Munsinger Clemens
If you've been to the gardens at Munsinger Clemens in St. Cloud you know that the camera on your phone gets a good workout while you're there, right? All the flowers, fountains and even the walkways and trails are so beautiful that you can't stop taking pictures.
Well now you can put those pictures to work and maybe make a little money off of them. Not to mention gaining bragging rights for your winning pictures.
The website reads:
Picture this! The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society invites you to participate in 'Photography in the Gardens.
Munsinger Clemens in St. Cloud is currently running a photo contest with two categories. Both youth and Adult. You can sign up online and while you're there you can take a look at past years winners to help you get an idea what they are looking for.
According to the website the contest runs through the year until November 1st.
PRIZES
- $100 Best of Show
- $50 1st place Adult winner in each category
- $20 2nd place Adult winner in each category
- $10 3rd place Adult winner in each category
- $50 1st place Youth-18 winner
- $20 2nd place Youth-18 winner
- $10 3rd place Youth-18 winner
All winners will receive Award Certificates.
RULES
- Photos of people or close up of flowers are not accepted.
- Photographer retains copyright of photo.
- Use of the photo is granted to MCBS and credit will be given to photographer.
- Contest allows for only normal manipulation of an image.
SUBMISSIONS
- Accepted ONLINE ONLY now through November 1st at 11:59 p.m.
