Willmar Man Hurt in Cokato Crash

COKATO – A Wilmar man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Wright County.

The crash happened Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and Sunset Avenue West in Cokato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 26-year-old Khadar Hussein was eastbound on Highway 12 and had stopped to make a turn when it was rear-ended by an SUV driven by 49-year-old Gregory Asplund of Excelsior.

Hussein was taken to Litchfield Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.