Willie Nelson & Family Coming to Minnesota

Everyone's favorite weed advocate is coming to Minnesota this coming May.

Willie Nelson has been a favorite of almost everyone. Even if you don't care for his music, there is just something special about Willie. Dolly Parton can be put into that category as well. Everyone just loves her too. It's not about the music with these two people, it's really about their infectious personalities. Unfortunately, Dolly isn't coming to perform... but Willie is!

Willie Nelson is 90 years old (or will be in April), and is still putting out music. His new album, The Willie Nelson Family is out now.

Willie Nelson has had a 7 decade career which is almost unheard of from most performers. He has done so much during his very long career. One of the things was co-founding Farm Aid in 1985.

If you want to catch this show, he will be performing at the Bluestem Amphitheatre in Moorhead on May 22nd. Tickets range in price from $49.50 to $199.50. Tickets went on a pre-sale yesterday, and the on sale is today (Friday).

