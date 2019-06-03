Willie Jett Reflects on the School Year [PODCAST]

The 2018-2019 school year came to an end last week in District 742. Between Tech, Apollo and McKinley a combined more than 750 students graduated from the District. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. Willie said they have students that speak 40 different languages on their 19 sites and some of their graduates are the first in their family to graduate. Listen to the conversation below.

Willie also talked about the process of selling the old Wilson building and why the Tech building was sold to the city of St. Cloud. Willie also discussed why some of the staff is moved from building to building after each school year. He explained that they like to promote within and are always looking for strong candidates regardless of race or background to fill openings. He does like the idea of a staff that reflects the diverse student population but quality candidates always comes first.