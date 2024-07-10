William Morris Hampton, 69, St. Cloud

August 12, 1954 - July 4, 2024

William Morris Hampton, 69, passed away on July 4, 2024 at the St Cloud Hospital. His family will make arrangements for a gathering to celebrate his life at a later date.

William was born on August 12, 1954 to Fred Jr. and Lizzy (Luster) Hampton in Danville, IL. Following High School Graduation in Danville, he developed what would become a loving long-term relationship with Brenda Knight. Together the couple had two children, Marcus and William Jr.

When in Danville, William drove school bus and worked as a cook. Sadly, Brenda passed away at a young age. In 1989 William married Marcy Smith.

William loved to cook and did so professionally at several restaurants. He especially enjoyed sharing his skills at barbeques for family and friends. He would also volunteer these skills along with his friend Chevy Crumbe serving barbeque at several local events at Lake George. If William wasn’t watching sports on TV he was listening to 70’s R & B…and yes, he loved to dance.

William is survived by his sons, Marcus and William, Jr. of Champagne, IL; his step-daughter Kim Washington of Champagne, IL; step-son Derrick Weaver of MN; step-sons Mikel and Calvin Smith brothers, Roy of Danville, IL, Ben of St Cloud, Oscar (Cathy) of Minneapolis, Timmy (Willy Ann Hoff) of Chapagne, IL, Larry (Shampella) of Washington, DC and Bobby of Sartel, Jeffrey of Danville, IL and Marvin of Minneapolis; sister Sonseray Hampton of Rogers, MN; grandchildren, William Hampton, III, Amaree Hampton, Lataijah Lewis, Lance Langley Taijah Hampton and Fantasia Coleman; a special cousin, Shirley Spriggs. Also acknowledged are special friends Chevy Crumbe and Rev. Buddy King.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Jr. and Lizzy, his brothers Fred Hampton III, Kenneth Hampton and Scott Hampton.