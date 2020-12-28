William J. Thull, 93, Rockville

December 5, 1927 - December 27, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for William J. Thull age 93, who died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Bill was born on December 5, 1927 to Peter and Olivia (Backes) Thull. He married LaVerne Otto on May 14, 1960 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1953 -1956. He worked on the family farm until the farm was sold in 1956; he then worked for Cold Spring Granite until his retirement in 1989. Bill was a fan of the Cold Spring Springers, Rocori Sports and the MN Twins. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Bill was a member of the Cold Spring Area Maennerchor and St. Boniface Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children, Dave (Ann), Greg, Gary (Al), Phil (Reylene); brother, Ray (Alice) and 7 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, LaVerne (2001); son, Steve (1980); siblings, Eileen (Vic), Dick (MaryLou) Thull, Mary (Arlo) Breidenbach and 1 grandson, Alex.