Harold A. Molitor, 93, Cold Spring

December 12, 1930 - April 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Harold A. Molitor, age 93, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home surrounded by family. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.

The visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Holy Cross Church.

Harold was born in Rockville, MN to Leo and Mathilda (Brauch) Molitor. He married Evelyn Karls October 8, 1953, at St. James Parish in Jacobs Prairie, MN.

Harold was born and raised on Grand Lake. He later built a home down the road where he and Evelyn raised their family. When they were first married, he worked as a welder at Cold Spring Granite and later started his own floor covering business with Evelyn, employing his six sons. After retiring he enjoyed fishing with his friends, family, and grandkids. He loved to visit, reminisce, and share stories of the past. When you didn’t find him in his favorite recliner with a cigar in his mouth, he would be offering a brandy to anyone who stopped over. Harold was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his children, Dave (Marlene), Joyce (Jim) Chan, Marv (Sue), Jerry (Mary), Janet (Daryl) Albers, Stan (Jeanne), Steve (Bonnie), and Kevin (Sherri); 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; siblings, Cressie (Arnie) Preusser, Victoria (Ray) Nies, and Paul (Rita) Molitor.