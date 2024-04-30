Gerald H. Nass, 79, Cold Spring

January 10, 1945 - April 28, 2024

Gerald Harold Nass, age 79, died April 28, 2024, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by family. He was born in Hutchinson, MN to Harold and Mildred (Schmeling) Nass. Jerry received his GED from Hutchinson High School and received a certificate in welding from Hutchinson Votec. He served in the U.S. Army from September 28, 1965-September 24, 1967. Jerry married Debra Doering on June 13, 1993, in Chapel on the Hills in Rapid City, SD.

Jerry worked as a welder for Erie Mines in Hoyt Lakes, then for 3M in Hutchinson for 33 years and Litchfield Towmaster for 19 years.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Tara (Jamie) Gades, Darcie (Jeff) Peters; stepchildren, Shannon Jones, Paul Schrieber; siblings Darlyn Egge, Gary Nass; granddaughter, Katlyn (Sam) Mounce; step-grandchildren, Makayla, Harper and Milah Schrieber, Riley and Hayden Gades; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Merlin Nass.