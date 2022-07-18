William J. Samsa, 90, St. Cloud

December 16, 1931 - July 16, 2022

attachment-William Samsa loading...

William J. Samsa, age 90 of St. Cloud, passed away on July 16, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Memorial gathering will take place from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home. Parish Prayers will take place at 6:00 PM by Rev. Michael Wolfbauer. Burial will take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery at 11:00 AM Friday, July 22, 2022. Military honors will take place at the cemetery by the Foley American Legion Post # 298. Lunch will be provided by the family at Mr. Jim's at 11:30 AM Friday, July 22, 2022 after the burial.

William Joseph Samsa was born on Dec. 16, 1931 in Chisholm, MN to William and Clara Samsa. William graduated from Chisholm High School in 1949. He enlisted in the US Army in 1949 and served his country during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1953. He earned his undergraduate degree in teaching from Saint Cloud State University in 1957. Immediately after graduating he started teaching at the Foley Public Schools for 39 years and retired in 1996. He earned his Masters of Education in the 1970’s. On June 28th 1958 he married Rita Hames in St. Paul, MN.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; children, Philip Samsa, Donna (Dave) Miliotis, Greg (Sandi) Samsa, Jean (JW) Weborg, Kathy (Jeff) Pruitt; 7 grandchildren; sister, Clarice Koffski and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents.