William E. Helmin, 71, Foley

July 24, 1952 - May 17, 2024

William Edwin Helmin, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded his family on May 17th, 2024. Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville MN at 11:00 am with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place after mass with Military Honors in the parish cemetery. Lunch will be served at the church after the burial service.

William Edwin Helmin (Bill) was born July 24, 1952 to Edwin and Margaret Helmin. Bill served Honorably in the US Army, he was also a successful businessman with ventures in the excavating, aggregate, and communications industries. One of Bill’s proudest accomplishments was the construction of many of the State of Minnesota parks and campgrounds. Bill loved the outdoors and simple living. He enjoyed hobby farming, gardening, hunting, and fishing, but most of all Bill enjoyed time with his family. In 2012, Bill retired and bought the lake home he had always wanted. He spent much of his time at the cabin working down the sunfish population and building a collection fishing rods and reels. Bill will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by Janet his wife of 49 years. His children Heather and Dan James, Luke and Janell Helmin, and Katherine and Benjamin Novak. His 5 grandchildren Sheena and Andrea James, Payton and Shelby Helmin, and Justin Novak. His siblings David, James, Robert, Jeffery, Rebecca Hanson, Sally Cielinski, and Nancy Helmin.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Edwin and Margaret Helmin, his daughter Mary Margaret Helmin, and his granddaughter Allison Rose Helmin.