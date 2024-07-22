Joe J. Paggen, 60, Foreston

April 10, 1964 - July 18, 2024

Joseph J. Paggen, age 60 of Foreston, passed away July 18, 2024 at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, July 26, 2024 at St. John’s Catholic Church Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home and 1 hour prior on Friday at church. Prayers and sharing of memories will take place at 7:00 PM Thursday. Joe served in the US Navy aboard the CVN-71 Theodore Roosevelt; Military Honors will follow after mass on Friday. Lunch to follow after the military honors at Mr. Jim’s.

Joe was born April 10, 1964 in St. Cloud, MN to Jerome and Dolores (Yankowiak) Paggen. He was united in marriage to Rebecca on June 8, 1991. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing and woodworking. Joe enjoyed basketball and enjoyed coaching his girls. He had a passion for gardening and you could find him often at farmers markets selling his vegetables and cutting boards. He was always joking and had great humor about everything and spending time with his family meant the whole world to him.

He is survived by his wife Becky of 33 years, Foreston; daughters, Makayla (JT) Miles, Rogers and Kiley Paggen, Montevideo; grandson Ezekiel Miles and baby boy Miles on the way; siblings, Kathy (Pete) Sherrard, Becker, Jack (Joan) Paggen, Gilman, Patty (James) Menk, White Bear Lake, Mary (Craig) Weideman, Rindge, New Hampshire and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a thank you to CentraCare Home Health and all family and friends for helping in the past few years. The family of Joe appreciates the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and no formal thank you’s will be sent. In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.