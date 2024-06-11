Rita Novak, 93, Foley

March 1, 1931 - June 7, 2024

Rita Novak, age 93 of Foley, passed away June 7, 2024, at her home peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate, and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, June 10 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Rita Bernadine Novak was born March 1, 1931 in Lakin Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to Leo and Mae (Kujawa) Brenny. She was the eldest of 14 children. She married Adam Novak on May 8, 1950 at St Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville, and the couple had 9 children. She was a determined and loving mother who’s enduring love embraced all who crossed her path no matter who they were. Most important to Rita, was her Family and the special times spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. To her, that meant a life well lived.

She is survived by her sons and daughters, Charlene (Bob) Sromek, Princeton; Noreen (Larry) Larsen, Andover; Rick (Vicky Kunshier), Andover; Ron (Carol), East Bethel; Marlene (Bill) Roessler, Ham Lake; Randy (Pam) Hillman; Glorene (Chad) Weisser, Gilman; Rudy (Vonnie) Becker; brothers and sisters: Leo, Sev and Laurell Brenny, Ila Judd, Gertie Ronning, and Maggie Novak. Sister in-laws; Georgiann Brenny, Betty Brenny, Rosy Pulczinski, Eileen Bialka, Betty Motschke, Carol Brenny and Judy Brenny, brother-in-law, Chuck Novak and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband; Adam, her son; Rex; daughter in-law; Carol Novak, Great Granddaughters, Paige Dahler, and Anastaja Kearns. sisters; Madonna & Mary. Brothers; Roger, Mark, Jim, Eugene, and Willy. Rita will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, and unwavering love for her family. Her legacy of Faith will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know her. She will be deeply missed by all.

https://m.youtube.com/@arnovakfamily

Follow the link to the YouTube channel. Live stream of moms funeral will begin at 10:45