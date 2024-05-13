Sharon Beehler, 82, Foley

May 6, 1942 - May 10, 2024

Sharon Behhler, age 82 of Foley died on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Sharon Martha Beehler was born May 6, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Gilbert and Virginia (Behrendt) Tarnowski. She attended Tech High School and married Donald Beehler on November 18, 1961 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. Along with farming with her husband Sharon worked for the Foley School District as a special education assistant and a foster grandparent. She also worked for Fingerhut and Merrill Corp. Sharon was also actively involved with 4-H for 50 years. Mostly, Sharon was proud of farming beside her husband for many years. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband, Donald of Foley and children: Tammy (Steven) Goertz, Long Prairie; Dawn (Mark) Johnson, Willmar; Randy, Foley; Ginger, Ft. Meyers; Kimberly, Oakdale, daughter-in-law, Donita Beehler, Sauk Rapids, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, brother, Gene (Jill) Tarnowski, Champlain, sister, Joanne Moser, Foley as well as half brothers and sisters: Tom (Starla) Tarnowski, Sheri Wilson, Jean Brewer, Michelle Siebert, Tammy Tarnowski and Gary Tarnowski and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Kenny Beehler, half brother, Tim Tarnowski a nephew, Kevin Hirdler and 2 great grandchildren, Madelyn & Alic Goertz.