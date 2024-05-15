Leeann Ziwicki, 55, Foley

November 15, 1968 - May 13, 2024

LeeAnn Rita Ziwicki, 55, of Foley, passed away May 13th, 2024, at the Cura Care Center of Monticello.

She was born on November 15, 1968, to Casimer and Rita Ziwicki in St. Cloud MN. LeeAnn attended Foley High School before achieving her GED. LeeAnn was most recently working at Customer Elations in Foley. Throughout her life LeeAnn enjoyed many things including camping, horses, billiards and spending time with her family.

LeeAnn is survived by her children Gregory (Faith) Hunt, Isaac (Hattie) Lombard and Michelle Lombard. Her siblings Susan Ziwicki, Marykay Frank, Linda Johnson, Kimberly Hansmeier, Cathy Lombard, James Ziwicki, and Daniel Ziwicki. Along with Grand children Layla Hunt, Xavier Hunt, Hope Hunt, Blaize Hunt, Luna Lombard, Penelope Lombard, and Oscar Lombard.

She was preceded in death by her parents Casimer and Rita Ziwicki, son Anthony Ziwicki, and Dog Snickers.

Celebration of life at Mr. Jims in Foley at 12:00pm on May 31st.