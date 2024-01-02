William J. Noble, 80, Long Prairie

September 5, 1943 - December 30, 2023

attachment-Bill Noble loading...

Funeral Services for William J. Noble, 80, will be held at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie, MN, at 11:00 AM Friday, January 5, 2024, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Matt Stacy will officiate. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Thursday, January 4, from 5:00 -7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Bill passed away at his home in Long Prairie, surrounded by his loving family, on December 30, 2023. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel, have been entrusted with arrangements.

William “Bill” Noble was born September 5, 1943, to Floyd and Ruth (Bradford) Noble in Hutchinson, MN, the fourth of six children. He attended High School in Eagle Bend and Long Prairie and went on to serve in the Minnesota National Guard. Bill and Syneva “Snookie” Eaton were united in marriage on September 9, 1967, at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie.

Bill always had a love for cars. He did auto body repair for Johnson’s Garage in Browerville, and vehicle detailing at Tom Blais Ford and Hillig’s Auto Center in Long Prairie. Retirement gave him the opportunity to provide lawn care services and look for deals: buying and selling vehicles and collecting toy tractors, trucks and cars, many of which were on display in his garage. Bill’s garage was his happy place, and the door was always open for friends and neighbors to stop by and swap stories.

Bill demonstrated genuine love and concern for people. His faith in the Lord and the power of prayer compelled him to pray daily for family and friends, especially those who were facing needs. His welcoming personality and sense of humor put others at ease. Spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him Grandpa Duck, gave him great pleasure. Drives in the country, family gatherings, bicycle rides and trips to Cenex will provide the entire family with cherished memories.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Snookie; daughter Stephani (Blair) Karges of Oriska, ND and Emili (Nathan) Hibbs of Long Prairie; sisters Kaye Nuesse of Arlington, MN, and Jeanette Wallbank of Haines City, FL; brothers Rodney Noble (Lois) of Browerville, and Russell Noble of Long Prairie; grandchildren Rylie (Oliver) Baklund, Grady (Natalie Hallstrom) Karges, Adelyn (Alex Cervantes) ffitch, Ellah Karges, Rebekah, Seth, Sarah, Levi and November Hibbs and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Elyse ffitch; brother Duane; sisters-in-law Mary and Deb Noble; brothers-in-law Tom Nuesse, Bud Shutter and Bill Wallbank, and niece Debora Noble.

The family would like to thank the nurses from CentraCare Hospice and family friend Doug Larson for Bill’s care.