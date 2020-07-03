William J. “Bill” Galarneault, 87, Sartell

February 8, 1933 - June 29, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for William J. “Bill” Galarneault, age 87, who died Monday of natural causes in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church in Sartell.

Bill was born on February 8, 1933 in St. Cloud to Thomas & Wilhelmine (Riitters) Galarneault. He graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. Bill married Jeanine “Sue” Smitten on November 23, 1951 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell.

Bill worked at Jack’s Outlet Store in St. Cloud while attending St. Cloud State University. In 1955, Bill began working as a papermaker at the St. Regis Paper Company. He stayed in that position until 1969 when he became Business Administrator of the newly formed Sartell Independent School District. While at St. Regis, he served five years as President of the United Paperworkers union and eight years on the grievance and negotiating committee.

Bill was instrumental in the formation of the Sartell School District. From 1966-1969, he served as Chair and later as Clerk of the first district school board. He then became the first Business Officer of the district and served in that position until his retirement in 1997. Bill was again elected to the school board in 1998 and served until January 2009.

Bill was a past member of the Sartell Planning Commission, Sartell Park Commission and was a charter member of the Sartell Lions Club. He was active in various State and Regional School finance organizations, serving sixteen years on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Eagles Aerie #622.

He is survived by his children, Laurie (Jon) Perry of Sartell, Sandy (Paul) Trossen of St. Cloud, Peggy Galarneault of Maple Grove; brother, Ray of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Lisa, Zach, Aimee, Lindsey, Luke, Dani; 14 great grandchildren and special friend, Dianne Hornung of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue in 2003; sister, Renee Thomas; brothers, James, Thomas and C. Richard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.