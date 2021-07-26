William “Bill” Richard Vowles, 87, Waite Park

February 9, 1934 – July 11, 2021

William “Bill” Richard Vowles passed away peacefully with his family at his side on July 11, 2021.

Bill was born on February 9, 1934, in Los Angeles, California. He served honorably as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and on the front lines as a lineman during the Korean War (1951-1953). He received three medals for his bravery. Bill’s professional career included working for Pacific Bell & AT&T that spanned over thirty-five years. In his retirement, he worked for FEMA up till he was the age of eighty as a Reservist employee which he thoroughly enjoyed. Bill was an active member of several service and community organizations during his lifetime. He was a strong-silent-type man but very sociable who kept up with political and financial trends. Bill is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Dottie) Liszka-Vowles, son Rocky (Dawn), daughter’s Ronalee, AnnMarie, Stan Liszka (Dacia), eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Bill loved retelling his relatives and grandchildren stories about his life experiences as a youth, past jobs, and adventures; for example, his first jobs included drilling holes in the metal tops of salt/pepper shakers during World War II and working as a lifeguard at the Santa Monica Beach.

A private interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on August 5, 2021, with military funeral honors. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to AMERICAN LEGION POST 428 P.O. Box 393 Waite Park, MN 56387