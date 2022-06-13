William “Bill” Neil Salk, 62, Cold Spring

January 14, 1959 – February 26, 2021

The services celebrating the life of William (Bill) Neil Salk of Cold Spring, will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Bill passed on from this life on February 26, 2021 at the age of 62. He was described by friends and family as a brilliant and multitalented man, and his memory will be cherished by many. There will be a visitation from 12:00 PM Thursday, until the time of the service at the church in Albany. Service Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

William was born in Albany, Minnesota on January 14, 1959 to Dr. Richard and Jean Salk. He attended school in his hometown and graduated from Albany Senior High School. In the early 80s he moved to Alameda, California and worked for a stained glass studio, designing windows, lamp shades, and art pieces for clients. Desiring more intellectual stimulation, he then returned to Minnesota to pursue his undergraduate degree in physics at St. Cloud State University. He went on to earn his Master of Science in physics from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. During this time, he married Jeanine Kaiser, and they went on to have two children, Kateri and Kyle. They later divorced but remained in touch to follow the accomplishments of their children.

William and his family moved to Cold Spring, Minnesota in 1994, where he ran his business, Reliant Medical Physics. He took great pride in his work, providing biomedical physics services to hospitals and clinics around Minnesota and beyond. An avid outdoorsman, William spent his free time fishing and hunting. His enjoyment of the outdoors was made all the better by a fresh fish fry or a venison dinner. William was also passionate about his hobbies, which included playing guitar, blowing glass, and cooking. He threw himself headlong into these activities, taking the time to perfect each dish or guitar riff before he shared them with friends and family.

William is survived by his two children, Kateri (Knute) Salk-Gundersen of Durham, NC and Kyle (Dana) Salk of Boise, ID; as well as his siblings, James (Mary) Salk, Cheryl Ellingson, Corrine (Rob) Jacobs, Roberta (Jim) Talley, Janet Salk (Tom Baumgartner), Mary K (Joe) Scott, Michael (Lisa) Salk, Lisa (Russel) Ripka, Greg (Brenda) Salk, Susan (Keith) Severson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Richard Salk and Jean Salk (Zachman) and his brother Steven.