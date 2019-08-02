William “Bill” Joseph Matros, 83, Isanti

June 3, 1936 – July 30, 2019



Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St Anna for William “Bill” Joseph Matros, age 83 of Isanti who passed away Tuesday, July 30 at Ecumen Assisted Living in North Branch. Visitation will be on Monday, August 5 from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, Holdingford.

Bill was born June 3, 1936 in Flint, Michigan to William and Cecilia (Smuda) Matros. His family moved numerous times before settling in the St Cloud area where Bill graduated from St Cloud Technical High School in 1954. He served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1957.

Bill was united in marriage to Mary Ann Hennek on May 21, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St Anna. The coupled moved to Trinidad Colorado where Bill studied gunsmithing. They returned to Minnesota and lived and worked in a number of communities. Bill worked for over 20 years as a machinist at Deluxe Check retiring in 1997. After retirement they moved to Mille Lacs and later to Isanti. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially on Lake Mille Lacs. Bill was a member of the VFW and American Legion and formerly a member of Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by children, William (Sandra Hamilton) of Anoka, Julie Ann Matrose of Denver, CO, Thomas of East Bethel, and Ruth Ann (Craig) Kostelecky of Isanti: grandchildren, Marisa, Lucas, and Caleb and brother, Ronald of Las Cruces, NM.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Mary Ann on December 14, 2003 and his parents.