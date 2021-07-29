William “Bill” James Morris, 77, St. Cloud

July 30, 1943 - July 26, 2021

William “Bill” James Morris, age 77, of St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, July 26, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital from Pneumococcal Pneumonia and Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Private family burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Bill was born on July 30, 1943 in St. Cloud, to the Late Harold and Marcella (Immerfall) Morris, the third of their four children. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. Bill met Rose Plachecki when they were both 16 years old. On April 4th, 1964 they were united in marriage at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. The couple made their home in St. Cloud and loved their many years together, living in the country on their wooded land enjoying family, friends, and dogs.

Bill worked at Robel Meat Packing and Stemm Transfer in St. Cloud. Later he worked for ‘The Marketplace’ grocery store in Annandale, until his retirement in 2019. Bill served for 6 years in the Army National Guard. He was one of the founders of the Granite City Kennel Club, where he also served as president, and instructor for classes for many years. Bill’s hobby was breeding and showing his long line of beloved Kerry Blue Terriers.

Until four months ago when his health declined, Bill was willing to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Whether it was driving someone to an appointment, delivering groceries, or helping his many friends with their dogs, he was always willing to help. Bill was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church, Clear Lake, MN.

Survivors include his wife, Rose of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Bob Morris of Avon, MN; sister, Mary Ann Tourres of Waite Park, MN; brother-in-law; Gene Plachecki of St. Joseph, MN, sisters-in-law; Mary Ellen Morris of Paynesville, MN, and Barb Plachecki of St. Cloud, MN. Also surviving are 4 nephews and 7 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold, brothers-in-law; Tom Plachecki, Arol Tourres, and nephew David Morris.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Cloud Hospital - ICU for all their special care of Bill.