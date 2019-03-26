William “Bill” H. Rau, 81, Sauk Rapids

July 20, 1937 - March 25, 2019

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for William “Bill” H. Rau, age 81, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday at the church.

Bill was born July 20, 1937 in St. Cloud to Herman & Jorgine (Nielsen) Rau. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Bill married Sandra “Sandy” Skumautz on January 18, 1961 in South Dakota. He worked as an Electrical Instrument Planner for International Paper Mill in Sartell for 42 years, retiring in 1989. Bill was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Sartell American Legion Post #277, and the Retired Fireman’s Association. He was a volunteer fireman in Sartell for 18 years and enjoyed driving the Model T Fire Truck in parades. Bill was a strong, caring, hardworking man who enjoyed taking road trips, woodworking, camping and grilling. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and working on projects with his grandchildren in his shop.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy of Sartell; children, Pamela (Pierre Michel) Petit-Frere of New Jersey, Robin Rau of Sartell, Tina Fergeson of Richmond, Gerri (Jim) Settergren of Duluth, and Holly (Ray) Hausenfluck of Royalton; siblings, Ann Kelly, Glenn (Donna) Rau, and Donald (Carol) Rau; and seven grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob, Rich, and Marv; and sister, Sophie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.