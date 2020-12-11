William “Bill” F. Schroeder, 73, Sauk Rapids

December 30, 1946 - December 10, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud for William “Bill” F. Schroeder, age 73, who passed away Thursday at his home surrounded by his family. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church.

William Frederick Schroeder was born December 30, 1946 in Long Prairie to Avoult & Irene (Smith) Schroeder. He proudly served our country in the U. S. Army. Bill married Jeanette Hoelscher on August 24, 1968 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Browerville. They lived in the St. Cloud area and Bill worked as a Banker in the St. Cloud and Little Falls areas. He was a member of Christ Church Newman Center, Wapicada Golf Club and the VFW. Bill enjoyed golfing, playing cards, officiating basketball for over 30 years, spending time with family and watching sports. He was friendly, quick-witted, well respected, and had a great sense of humor. His family was his pride and joy.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette “Jay” of Sauk Rapids; sons and daughters, Scott (Andrea) of St. Cloud, Dawn (Lance) Knopik of Little Falls, Todd (Rebecca) of Sauk Rapids, and Erin (Chris) Voth of Sauk Rapids; brother and sister, Ron (Mary) of St. Cloud and Carol (Tom) Thompson of Blaine; grandchildren, Drew, Kerstin, Kaitlyn, Alex, Thomas, Ben, Jake, Peter, Ellie, Madelyn, Luke, Nicole, Clare, Henry, and Elise; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.