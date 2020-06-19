William “Bill” A. Mathias, 90, Clear Lake

February 19, 1930 - June 17, 2020

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for William “Bill” A. Mathias, age 90, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Marcus Catholic Church. Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing is required during the visitation time.

William Anthony Mathias was born February 19, 1930 in St. Paul to Michael & Susan (Churilla) Mathias. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and traveled the world. Bill married Donna Wills on June 30, 1956 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in North Minneapolis and they lived in Brooklyn Center where they raised their five children. He was a truck driver for 30 years in St. Paul, also worked at Brookdale Dodge and Becker Golf Course, and was a member of the Teamster’s Union. In 1992 they moved to Clear Lake upon his retirement where he enjoyed life on the Bayou. Bill was a member of Clear Lake American Legion Post 354 and St. Marcus Catholic Church where he volunteered to count the collection money. He enjoyed spending time with his family, annual golf tournaments, fishing on Briggs Lake, music, singing and feeding birds. Bill was outgoing, kind, patient, and had a strong faith. He was proud to be from St. Paul and it holds a special place in his heart. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Clear Lake; sons and daughter, Bill of Anoka, Jeff of Maple Grove, Mitzi (Bob) Pierce of Mound, John of Osseo and Nicholas of Osseo; brother, George Caswell of St. Paul; grandchildren, Christopher, Dustin, and Bianca Mathias, Amelia (Will) Gunter, Gus, Jude, Cleo and Eliza Pierce; and great grandchildren, Jaiselle Mathias and Olive Gunter. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Al Caswell, Helen Caswell, Susan Petersen, Steve Caswell, Mike Mathias and Shirley Struntz.

A special thank you to the staff and veterans at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for their loving care over the years.