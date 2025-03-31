Wilfred “Fritz” A. Plante, 83, Rice

August 21, 1941 - March 29, 2025

attachment-Wilfred Plante loading...

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Will Plante of Rice, MN, who left us at the age of 83. He was born on August 21, 1941, to Wilfred and Viola (Bedow) Plante in Little Falls, MN. He lived a life defined by service, hard work, and an unmistakable zest for fun.

A proud United States Marine Corps veteran, Will served his country with honor, carrying the values of dedication and resilience with him throughout his life. He was never one to shy away from a hard day's work, whether it was fixing up an old John Deere tractor, lending a hand to a friend, or tackling any challenge life threw his way. Yet, as much as he valued hard work, he equally valued a good laugh. A true trickster at heart, he had a quick wit, a knack for storytelling, and the ability to turn any gathering into an unforgettable time.

Above all, he was a family man. He is survived by his longtime partner, Sharyn Cox; his son Todd (Heather) of Foley, MN, and grandsons Jake, Mike, and Chris, along with great-grandson Brooks; his daughter Tami Gatchell (Art) of Portland, TX and grandchildren Josh and Bailey; and his daughter Tracey Fiereck (Paul) of Sauk Rapids, MN and granddaughters Morgan and Isabelle and many nieces and nephews. His beloved dogs, Blackjack and Rambo, were loyal companions in life and surely waiting to greet him again. Will was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his three brothers and two sisters.

Will found joy in the simple things—good company, a well-tuned tractor engine, and a good drink. His hardworking spirit, infectious laughter, and larger-than-life personality will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A Catholic funeral service will be held on April 11, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 18777 Riverwood Dr., Little Falls, MN 56345, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, followed by Mass at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Little Falls (Camp Ripley) at noon. Family and friends are invited to gather for a social hour following the cemetery service at the Main Gate Bar & Grill. In lieu of flowers, raise a glass, share a story, and keep his memory alive.

Semper Fi, Dad—you will be missed, but never forgotten.