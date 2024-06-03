Wilfred C. Dietman, 98, Sauk Rapids and formerly of Waite Park

July 25, 1925 - June 2, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Good Shepherd Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Wilfred Dietman, 98 of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Waite Park who passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at Good Shepherd Senior Apartments in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be after 11AM Friday at the Good Shepherd chapel in Sauk Rapids. Private burial services will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Wilfred was born in Rockville, MN on July 25, 1925 to Joseph and Mary (Schaefer) Dietman. He married Leona Ahmann on August 3, 1948 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Wilfred was the owner of a Mobile Gas Station in Sauk Rapids for 33 years and Willie’s Mobile Home Transportation. He was a former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and currently a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their RV. Their travels included destinations such as Germany, Alaska and Mexico. He also enjoyed playing a fun but serious game of cards and sharing stories of long ago, as he had many! He will be most remembered for his hard work ethic, witty sense of humor and learning to cook at 93!

Wilfred is survived by his children; Rich (Carol) of Rockville, Ken (Vonnie) of Clearwater, Mary Lou Thyen of St. Cloud, Rose Meyer of St. Cloud, Karen (Dale) Borgmann of St. Cloud, Margie (Lee) Brown of Underwood, Barb (Joel) Nelson of Rice and Paula Dietman of Fergus Falls, sisters; Irene Pfannenstein of St. Cloud and Mary Ann Luke of Sauk Rapids,21 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Leona on July 28, 2018, parents, daughter Rita, sons Wilfred Jr., Michael and Jerome, granddaughter Mary, son-in-law, Jim Thyen, brothers; Delmar & Harvey, sisters; Luella Skelton, Juletta Schneider and Vione Dietman. Special thank you to Centracare Hospice staff and friends and neighbors at his residence at the Good Shepherd community for their kindness and friendship.