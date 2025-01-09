Wildfires Could Force NFL to Move Vikings at Rams Playoff Game

Los Angeles, CA (WJON News) -- The N-F-L has a backup plan for Monday night's Vikings playoff game at the Rams due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Officials say they continue to prepare for the wildcard game as scheduled at SoFi Stadium but could possibly move the location to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, if necessary.

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to host the first-round matchup between the Vikings and Rams.

The league says its priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community.

Wherever the game is played on Monday night, you'll be able to hear on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON.

The L-A Kings home game was postponed Wednesday night.