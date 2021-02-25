Wild Turkey Hunting Licenses Available Starting Monday

UNDATED -- Licenses go on sale Monday for a spring tradition in Minnesota, wild turkey hunting season.

Licenses for all spring turkey seasons go on sale March 1st and can be bought online, in-person, or over the phone.

The turkey seasons consist of six separate weeklong seasons starting April 14th and ending May 31st.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters of some key regulations. Dogs are not allowed to assist hunters, electronic devices are prohibited except red-dot scopes and range finders, live turkey decoys are prohibited and no bait or feed is allowed.

Remember to tie the tag to the turkey leg immediately and register the bird within 24 hours. For a complete list of rules, regulations, and commonly asked questions, check out the DNR's wild turkey hunting page.