Wild Keep up Winning Ways Against Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- It was a back and forth fight for most of the night, but the Wild still have the Golden Knights' number as they beat them in Vegas 4-2.

The Wild have yet to lose to the Knights in regulation.

Devan Dubnyk played a dominant game, stopping 30 of 32 shots and in large part keeping the Wild in the game through two periods, until a Charlie Coyle goal in the 3rd put Minnesota up for good.

Vegas had a five-on-three power play, however, could not get a puck past Dubnyk or the Wild's penalty kill.

The Knights pulled their goalie with just under two minutes left in the 3rd, and Mikko Koivu scored after a feed from Zach Parise. Eric Staal and Marcus Foligno were the other two lamplighters for the Wild.

Next up, the Wild are in Colorado to take on the Avalanche Wednesday.

