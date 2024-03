St. Cloud State's Jack Peart has signed a 3-year entry level contract with the Minnesota Wild. The defenseman skated in 38 games for SCSU this season totaling 14 points with 3 goals and 11 assists. He also had 65 shots on goal, 18 penalty minutes, and 49 blocked shots.

The Minnesota Wild selected Peart in the 2nd round (54th overall) in the 2021 NHL draft. Peart is listed at 6'0 195 pounds.

The Wild host San Jose Thursday night at 7 p.m., pregame on WJON at 6:45.