Not Weird, Wild! Three Minnesota Wild Players Wake Up ‘Passed Out’ Man In Bed

Not weird, wild. That's the Minnesota Wild marketing campaign, and I don't think that this TikTok video is part of that campaign but it is really weird and very Minnesota Wild. Apparently, three NHL-ers took some time out of their busy schedules to wake up a 'passed out' guy in his bed. Check this out. (Note that there is some NSFW words in the TikTok)



The comments seem to shed some light on what is going on here. It seems the players, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, and Matt Dumba, were in Duluth and were convinced to go back to the TikTok-ers place and wake up his 'passed out' roommate.

The teeth that are mentioned is of the person being woken up. Someone at the top of the comments claimed that the person being hastily awakened was Kirill Kaprizov, hence the reference to the teeth, and alluding to it being in Duluth.

The Minnesota Wild during this time were off for Christmas so it wouldn't have been out of the realm of possibility that some of the team were up enjoying the North Shore for Christmas.

Plus with all of the snow they had, maybe they would have taken in some time up at Lutsen?

For a diehard Wild fan that would be a pretty cool way to be woken up, albeit maybe not plastered across TikTok for all to see, but still pretty cool.

