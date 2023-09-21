Precious New Addition to the Minnesota Wild! See The New Team Dog.

The Minnesota Wild Season doesn’t start until mid-October. But they’ll be hitting the ice beginning this weekend for the first pre-season game. Ahead of that game though, the team has announced a precious new addition to the team. They have a new team dog, her name is Hatty and she looks like the sweetest pup.

With that cute face, they may want to start working on a Hatty jersey now! Added to the cuteness factor is that along with serving as the team dog she’ll also be in training to become a service dog. Plus, you can follow along on the entire journey. She’s got her own X account (formerly Twitter) at @MNWildPup.

Hatty is a 4 month old Golden Retriever mix rescue. This is all part of the Wild’s adopt a dog program and Hatty is actually their 5th team dog adopted from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue. Hatty will now train with Soldier’s 6 a local nonprofit. When done training, Hatty will become a “Battle Buddy” and will be placed with a veteran with post traumatic stress disorder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco's Heart Dog Rescue (@cocosheartdogrescue)

So who is the lucky person that gets to house Hatty this year while she serves as the new team dog? According to the teams Press Release, that privilege goes to Minnesota Wild’s Senior Director of Community Relations and Hockey Partnerships, Wayne Petersen, and his wife, Xcel Energy Center’s Executive Director and General Manager, Kelly McGrath.

“My family and I are thrilled to be involved in the fifth season of the Adopt-A-Dog Program,” said Petersen. “These dogs have become a mainstay for both our fans and our employees each year. We’re excited for Hatty to not only touch the lives of those of us with the Wild, but to also make her impact with Soldier’s 6 and her Battle Buddy family upon graduation.”

