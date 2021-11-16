Wilbert “Willy” Wuertz, 86, Cold Spring

October 14, 1935 - November 5, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Wilbert “Willy” Wuertz, age 86, who died Friday at Asher Haus, Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Thursday 12:00 noon -1:15 p.m. at the church.

Willy was born October 14, 1935, in Lake Henry to Joseph and Mary (Kortenbusch) Wuertz. He married Geraldine “Sis” Kammeier at the Cathedral in St. Paul, MN.

Willy was a hairdresser for 38 years and owned his own shops in Edina. He enjoyed golf, travel, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sis; children, Todd Wuertz and Lori (Vernon) Lee; grandchildren, Spencer and Garrett Lee.

He is preceded in death by his seven sisters and four brothers.

We would like to thank Asher Haus and Moments Hospice for the care and support.