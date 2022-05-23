Widespread Rain Moving in to Minnesota Tuesday Night
UNDATED -- Below normal temperatures will persist through Thursday, with rainy weather expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday night.
Here in the St. Cloud metro area, we're looking at a half-inch to up to an inch of rain. Heavier amounts are expected in south-central Minnesota with lesser amounts to our north.
So far for the month of May, St. Cloud has officially had six inches of rain, which is nearly 3 1/2 inches above normal. For the spring months, we've had over 11 inches of rain, which is nearly 4 1/2 inches above normal.
Get our free mobile app
Warmer temperatures will return Friday through the holiday weekend.