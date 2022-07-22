Why Is There A &#8216;6&#8217; Next To The Wi-Fi Symbol On My Phone?

Why Is There A ‘6’ Next To The Wi-Fi Symbol On My Phone?

Image Credit @ITJungle via Youtube

I recently upgraded my cell phone to a newer model of Android, and suddenly when I go visit my family, or when I am in my apartment the Wi-Fi symbol has a little 6 next to it. I couldn't figure out what it was for. But I finally relented and looked it up online and it's supposedly a good thing to have.

The first time I saw the little number was at my in-laws and I couldn't figure it out. At first, I thought the little number 6 next to the Wi-Fi symbol was letting me know how many users were attached or connected to the Wi-Fi at my in-laws. But the little number 6 followed me back to my apartment, and by then I knew I didn't have 6 devices hooked up to the Wi-Fi. So I finally searched it and this is what I found.

The video below goes through the WHOLE answer as to why I see a 6 next to the Wi-Fi symbol, but for those that don't want to watch the whole video, it means that it's the next level in Wi-Fi technology and is supposedly the fastest type of Wi-Fi for Androids.

According to the website Android Authority: "the biggest focus for Wi-Fi 6 was reducing congestion and allowing more devices to connect to a network...Think of it like a fuel station that only has one pump versus a station that has several pumps available."

Knowing that having the 'best' possibly Wi-Fi is cool, and it's also 5G friendly as it isn't supposed to bog down as much when you are in crowded areas like a stadium for a game or concert.

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer

The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc, was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."

 

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud!

One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million. 

 

Filed Under: Androids, New Phones, why is there a 6, Wi-Fi 6
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top