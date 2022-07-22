Why Is There A ‘6’ Next To The Wi-Fi Symbol On My Phone?

I recently upgraded my cell phone to a newer model of Android, and suddenly when I go visit my family, or when I am in my apartment the Wi-Fi symbol has a little 6 next to it. I couldn't figure out what it was for. But I finally relented and looked it up online and it's supposedly a good thing to have.

The first time I saw the little number was at my in-laws and I couldn't figure it out. At first, I thought the little number 6 next to the Wi-Fi symbol was letting me know how many users were attached or connected to the Wi-Fi at my in-laws. But the little number 6 followed me back to my apartment, and by then I knew I didn't have 6 devices hooked up to the Wi-Fi. So I finally searched it and this is what I found.

The video below goes through the WHOLE answer as to why I see a 6 next to the Wi-Fi symbol, but for those that don't want to watch the whole video, it means that it's the next level in Wi-Fi technology and is supposedly the fastest type of Wi-Fi for Androids.

According to the website Android Authority: "the biggest focus for Wi-Fi 6 was reducing congestion and allowing more devices to connect to a network...Think of it like a fuel station that only has one pump versus a station that has several pumps available."

Knowing that having the 'best' possibly Wi-Fi is cool, and it's also 5G friendly as it isn't supposed to bog down as much when you are in crowded areas like a stadium for a game or concert.

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."