This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Just a few days back, Bitcoin reached its all-time peak in value. Its value fluctuates quite a bit on a regular basis, but it has recently seen a significant period of growth. The last few years were tumultuous, which is why a lot of people didn’t expect the value to get as high in 2024. So, why is this happening right now? Why is Bitcoin reaching an all-time high?

Here are the top five reasons that may explain this seemingly inexplicable growth:

1) Innovation in the market is going strong

The market is growing fast, and there’s a new cryptocurrency list every single day. The correlation between these new cryptocurrencies and BTC exists, and it’s stronger than you think. Namely, it’s like how USD always gets stronger when the global economy is doing well.

Unlike fiat currencies, the number of cryptos is not tied to the number of nations, so that a new one can come into existence only through a new sedition or a union. Instead, a cryptocurrency is developed by a dedicated team that gives a new spin on technology or tries to leverage a new (or just untapped) public sentiment.

With more developers working on the system, the more sophisticated it becomes. Even if a development venue proves to be unimportant, it will just be abandoned, and no harm will be done. On the other hand, whenever there’s a new breakthrough, the value will skyrocket.

Keep in mind that one of these crypto-related technologies is blockchain, which is an integral part of all predictions regarding the future of cybersecurity.

Also, remember that utility coins and AI coins gatekeep certain features and functions, which makes them even more important and useful (we’ll talk more about these coins later).

2) A long period of stability

BTC last reached its 18-month low in June 2022 amidst the FTX scandal. It dropped to $20,000, which was a huge market fluctuation compared to its previous level. Still, it didn’t end Bitcoin.

Now, people have a shorter memory than you probably give them credit for, and they’ll quickly forget this scandal when a new one appears. The thing is that this scandal was the biggest in crypto history or, at the very least, had the largest media coverage to date. A part of it was due to the fact that crypto as a concept had more name value than ever before that point. In other words, journalists knew that the title would attract a lot of clicks.

On top of that, the amount of money in question was bigger than ever before. This alone would have gotten enough media attention, regardless of the asset that was in question.

At this point in time, however, the BTC market is stable. Just think about it. There are no major scandals, no major issues or problems for a while now. To understand why this matters so much, you must also understand the concept of recency bias. People forget quickly and assume that the current state is always a default.

Two years ago, FTX was all that people talked about. Now, everyone’s already forgotten about it.

3) Elections are positive toward crypto

Sure, Harris had some negative statements about Bitcoin in the past, but this was long before she became a candidate. Now that her husband is seen as a big crypto-guy, she has summoned specialists to help her put out a strong statement on the subject matter, which is expected in a couple of days.

The bottom line is that regardless of what her previous stance (as a private citizen or even VP) was, they’ll have to be clearly formulated (and more nuanced) now that she’s a candidate. This can go either way, but at the current point, it doesn’t seem like it will be too anti-crypto.

Keep in mind that the Democrats are generally in favor of heavier crypto regulation (especially since the FTX fiasco), while Congress Republicans are quite anti-regulation on this topic, as well.

Former President Trump, on the other hand, is pro-crypto and has the backing of big tech.

In other words, no matter who wins, chances are that the future of cryptocurrencies won’t be put into question.

Another thing you need to keep in mind is the fact that cryptocurrencies are not a major issue that will steal this election. It’s definitely not one of the top voting issues, regardless if you’re a single-issue voter or not.

4) The utility of cryptocurrencies is high

It’s impossible to imagine the modern landscape of technology without cryptocurrency-related technologies like the blockchain. This is why it’s so important that you understand the significance of cryptocurrency.

Also, keep in mind that WEB3 and cryptocurrency are seen together as the future of the internet and finance, which is another factor that makes people trust this asset type far more than they used to.

You can do so many things with cryptocurrency in 2024. You can pay for a subscription on an online platform and order an item from an e-commerce site; you can even play on anonymous casinos in order to get even more anonymity. All of this is increasing the demand for cryptocurrencies, which is further increasing the value of BTC.

Then, there’s the issue of utility coins. These are crypto currencies that you’re using in order to unlock a certain function or a feature on a platform. Think of them like an in-game currency in a browser game that you’re buying to get a boost or shorten wait time. You can’t just pay for this directly with dollars; you have to buy an in-game currency that you can later use for this function.

In other words, utility coins are gatekeeping this feature, thus giving you a reason to need them.

5) It’s even older and more widely accepted

One thing that people often lose in mind is the fact that Bitcoin has only existed since 2008. In other words, it’s only 16 years old, which is incredibly new compared to some other assets.

Gold and silver have been a store of value since the beginning of civilization; people owned rental properties as early as the bronze age, and even in ancient Rome and Carthage, people bought shares in ships and their cargo. Compare this to something that, if it were a person, wouldn’t even be old enough to vote, and you’ll get exactly what we mean by this.

Still, 16 is more than 15 and more than 14. With every year Bitcoin remains here, it gets a year older, and skeptics get fewer and fewer arguments to use. Sure, when a major scandal occurs, the price dips, but Bitcoin doesn’t disappear.

For years now, everyone has been saying that it’s a bubble and that it’s going to burst, but it still hasn’t happened. This doomsaying makes all the future attempts to be apocalyptic in predictions seem quite silly.

Also, with more people actually using BTC, more people have first-hand experience with it. They see how it works, and they develop a deeper understanding of it. You always fear what you don’t understand.

Conditions in 2024 create a perfect storm for BTC to grow

After so many ups and downs, more people than ever have come face to face with the fact that BTC is not a bubble and that this asset type is here to stay. More people know of BTC than ever before, more people use BTC than ever before, and more teams develop cryptocurrencies than ever before. In face of all these facts, the value of BTC can only go up.

