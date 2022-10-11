IS THIS A REAL THING?

This is definitely something I've never seen anywhere in Minnesota, or anywhere I've traveled. But I found it interesting when I saw a story that said people are tying white grocery bags to their mirrors in states like North Carolina, and that it was even referenced in the North Carolina Drivers Manual. Let me explain what all this is about.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Apparently, it was suggested that if your car breaks down on the side of the road, and you are unable to get it towed right away, it's best to tie a white towel to your mirror, so people are signaled that there is something wrong. Since people don't always have white towels in their cars, they have tried to be creative with their ideas, and I guess a white plastic bag looks enough like a white towel from a distance, to get the same attention. It could mean that you are having a medical emergency; it could mean that you are broken down and need help, or it could mean that you've left your car to go get help, but you are coming back; so please don't tow the vehicle!

All of this is according to an article I read at motorbisquit.com.

It was stated in the article and included a link to an article in The Charlotte Observer, that had ANOTHER link, supposedly to the North Carolina Driver's Handbook, stating that it was actually in the book as a means of notifying a passerby of distress.

Sure enough, I looked it up myself. On page 73, Chapter 4, under "Breakdowns," it reads:

If you need help, tie a white cloth to the left door handle or the radio aerial and raise the hood of the vehicle.

WHAT THE MINNESOTA DRIVERS MANUAL SAYS

Although I didn't find anything about tying a white cloth to your mirror during breakdowns, I did find this information on page 80 on what to do if you should become stranded:

Attach a red flag to your radio antenna. Set out flags and flares if possible.

What interesting things have you discovered in your state's drives manual? Share your thoughts with me at Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

