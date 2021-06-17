Whit Gallery Hosting Artist Reception, Open Mic Night

ST. CLOUD -- The Whit Gallery on St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud has a couple of events this week.

Owner Heidi Jeub is hosting an artist reception Thursday.

We have an amazing featured textile artist from Bemidji, she's one of many artists. If you know anyone who is a textile person or quilter they'll love her work.

Thursday's reception is from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Friday The Whit Gallery is hosting its first open mic night. Sign-up starts at 7:00 p.m. with the event running from 7:30 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m. Songbird Kitchens will have sweet treats and Spice of Life Tea will provide drinks.

Next Saturday The Whit Gallery will participate in the Granite City Days Music Crawl with a jazz trio.

The Whit Gallery's regular hours are Thursday through Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then starting on July 1st their hours will change to Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Whit is at 505 West St. Germain Street.

