Whit Gallery Hosting TEDxStCloud Open Mic Night

ST. CLOUD -- People will be sharing “ideas worth spreading” at an event in St. Cloud this week.

A TEDxStCloud Open Mic Night will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the Whit Gallery downtown.

Speakers will be discussing topics related to technology, entertainment, design, and more for the opportunity to present at the sixth annual TEDxStCloud mainstage event in October or other local events.

Speeches will be limited to three minutes or less. The event is free and open to the public.

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees