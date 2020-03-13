Mighty Axe Founder to be Featured on Global Ted Talk Website

ST. CLOUD -- A TEDx talk that was held here in St. Cloud is about to reach a much larger audience.

Organizers of TEDxStCloud have announced the video one of their speakers at their event held in October of 2018 is going live on the main TED website next week.

Mighty Axe Hops founder Eric Sannerud's talk entitled "Without Farmers, You'd Be Hungry, Naked and Sober" will be posted on the global site on Wednesday. Sannerud's presentation examines the importance of farming to central Minnesota communities and the economy.

Sannerud’s talk will go live at go.ted.com/ericsannerud at 10:00 a.m. central time on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The main TED website gets about 14 million viewers every day.