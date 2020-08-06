Mighty Axe Hops Near Foley Closing this Fall

FOLEY -- The largest hops farm in the upper Midwest is shutting down operations. Mighty Axe Hops of Foley has announced that they'll wrap up operations and close this fall.

Founder and co-owner Eric Sannerud says after a storm in September last year that destroyed much the of crops they started looking for new partners to keep the operation going, but nothing came together. Sannerud says the COVID crisis didn't help either.

He says for the first time in seven years he will not be harvesting hops this fall.

Mighty Axe Hops was founded in 2014 and they began operations on an 80-acre site near Foley in 2016.