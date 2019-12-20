Where Do Those Holly Ball Dollars Go? [PODCAST]

Holly Ball 2019 took place at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud Saturday December 7. Holly Ball is a Centra Care Fundraiser for their cancer and hospice center. I was joined this week by Brad Konkler (Foundation Vice President) and Dawn Mullen (Director of Operations). Brad and Dawn talk about where the money raised goes and how they determine who will speak at the event. Listen below.

Preparations for Holly Ball 2020 are already underway. The event will be held Saturday December 5, 2020.