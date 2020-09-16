Holly Ball 2020 Going Virtual

ST. CLOUD -- An annual central Minnesota fundraiser is going to look a little different this winter.

Holly Ball 2020 will be held virtually rather than in-person. Event Chair Jodi Erkens says this year’s theme is "Hope and Healing Through Music.

A few years ago at one of the events at the Holly Ball a music therapist shared her story about how she was singing to a patient who hadn't communicated in a few days and they had started this hum along with the song. That was really powerful to me because that music therapist was only brought on staff because of and with some of the funds that were raised from Holly Ball.

The event will include a silent auction, performances by local musicians, and more.

CentraCare Foundation Vice President Brad Konkler says the money raised at the event will benefit three groups.

This year's special Holly Ball will be raising money for the Coborn Cancer Center, CentraCare Hospice, and new this year the CentraCare Child Advocacy Center and all three of these provide wonderful services all here in central Minnesota.

Holly Ball 2020 will be held on Saturday, December 5th and because it is virtual there will be no fee to attend. For more information check out the link below: