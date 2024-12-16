Holly Ball Raises Over $1,000,000 In Its 50th Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual fundraising event in St. Cloud was a huge success. CentraCare's 50th Annual Holly Ball raised over $1-million dollars to support CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center, and Child Advocacy Center.

CentraCare Foundation Vice President Holly Gulden says Holly Ball was an incredible success this year and they are so grateful to the guests, sponsors, volunteers, and donors' commitment to helping CentraCare support local health care.

The theme for this year's event was "Seasons of Love." Over, 1,200 people attended Holly Ball on December 7th at the River's Edge Convention Center, and planning is already underway for 2025.

