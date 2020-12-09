Holly Ball Online Event Raises Over $600,000

ST. CLOUD -- Holly Ball had to go virtual this year, but they still managed to raise a lot of money. Organizers say the event on Saturday raised more than $600,000. $110,000 of that total was from donations during the concert, and $40,000 came from the silent auction.

Holly Ball had 77 sponsors, 518 bids were placed on silent auction items, and nearly 1,100 devices checked in to the live stream.

The money raised goes toward Coborn Cancer Center, CentraCare Hospice, and the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.

They are still raising money with Giftbombs, Holly Brew beer, sparkle bags, and apparel through the rest of this month.

Holly Ball 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th.