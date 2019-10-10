Holly Ball Tickets On sale Now

ST. CLOUD -- Tickets are on sale now for this year's Holly Ball. This year's event is the 45th annual. Co-Chair Lily Tenvoorde says the theme has a Titanic-era feel.

1912-era, but we're updating it, bringing in a lot of jewel tones. The sponsor dinner will sort of be like a first-class formal dinner as usual, and then the party really begins in the main event with a lot of nautical fun, kind of below deck vibe.

Tenvoorde says guests will be treated to some great local talent.

In the dinner room we have Michael Shynes, and in the main event back by popular demand DJ Rage and Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks.

Holly Ball has raised $9 million over the years, with last year bringing in a record-breaking $840,000. It is a fundraiser for CentraCare Hospice and Coborn Cancer Center Greatest Needs Funds.

Holly Ball is Saturday, December 7th at the River's Edge Convention Center.