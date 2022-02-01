What’s the Best, Worst Day to Buy Gas in Minnesota?

UNDATED -- With gas prices on the rise again, and forecast to potentially hit $4 a gallon in the coming months, how can you save a few bucks the next time you fill-up?

Gas Buddy is out with its annual report on the best and worst days of the week to buy gas.

They say in Minnesota the best day to buy gas is on Friday. That is different than the majority of the country where Monday offers the lowest average gas prices.

Get our free mobile app

As for the worst day of the week to buy gas in Minnesota that is on Thursday. Across the nation, Thursday is the worst day as it topped the list as the most expensive day of the week by far in 28 states.

Wednesday now follows Thursday as the second most expensive day to fill-up.