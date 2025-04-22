What Central Minnesotans Should Know About Hospice

Hospice is something most people are aware of but not every family has had an intimate experience with it. Linda Allen is the Executive Director of Quiet Oaks Hospice House, which is located just south of St. Cloud. Quiet Oaks has been in operation since 2008 and Allen has been with them for the past 10 years. They are a private non profit created by the community and for the community and continue to exist due to community support. Quiet Oaks had 8 beds, beautiful outdoor landscapes and wildlife all around.

Allen says many people would like to die in their home but it can be costly and difficult to do. She says their goal is to create an environment where it feels like home and offers 24-hour skilled medical support to help make the resident's final days as comfortable as possible. The families of residents of Quiet Oaks can just be a wife or a husband or other family member without the caregiver responsibilities.

Allen explains end of life care involves assistance with toileting, feeding, bathing and managing pain. She says there is a lot of emotional work that has to happen. Allen says hospice isn't where they care for people it's how they care for people. She says people are physical, emotional, spiritual, psychology and social beings. Allen says their staff at Quiet Oaks are skilled in all aspects of care with both the residents and their families. She says grief often starts for families when residents are admitted to Quiet Oaks.

A Healthcare directive is something that some residents already have before joining them at Quiet Oaks. Allen says this is important because it allows for medical care workers to know how this person would like to be cared for if the situation arises where they can no longer convey that. If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Linda Allen, it is available below.