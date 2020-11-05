The Taste Of Fall Is Captured In Autumn Forest C.A.K.E

AUTUMN FOREST CAKE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME

I know what you're saying. That looks delicious Kelly! Is this your latest creation? I wish it was my creation...but lucky for you, you can find this cake at Jule's Bistro in downtown St. Cloud for the month of November, and enjoy eating it while helping those in need in our area. Talk about a win win! If everything you did in life tasted as good as this cake, I'd be made of cake.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WHAT IS KINDNESS CAKE?

The Kindness Campaign has been a way for the community to come together and benefit area non profits that are in need now more than ever. Jule's came up with a campaign that each month they are going to create a one of a kind, unique cake that they've never made before to benefit area groups. C.A.K.E ( Culinary Acts of Kindness Encouraged) Campaign has been working. Last month Anna Marie's Alliance received over $1800 from the October cake of the month. Each piece of cake is $20, and $13 of that goes to the non profit of the month.

Donella Westphal, Jule's Bistro

AVAILABLE NOW FOR A LIMITED TIME: AUTUMN FOREST CAKE

Does this not look scrumptious? For the month of November, you can buy full cakes for $136, or a piece of cake for $20. This months cake is a taste of autumn; brown sugar and date with maple buttercream, maple toffee drizzle and handmade chocolate candy leaves. Can you say...yes please? I sure can.

Quiet Oaks is a residential home for residents and families facing terminal illness. They have a team approach of providing comfort for residents physical, emotional and spiritual needs. For each piece of cake sold, one meal will be set aside to directly support Quiet Oaks food service program. A whole cake means 6.5 meals; so enjoy a piece of cake on your own, and encourage your Employer to buy a few cakes. It's all for a great cause that couldn't be any sweeter.